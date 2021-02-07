Subscribe
Home >News >India >PM dedicates slew of infra projects to nation in West Bengal's Haldia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM dedicates slew of infra projects to nation in West Bengal's Haldia

1 min read . 06:54 PM IST PTI

  • The prime minister said that apart from laying gas pipelines across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Project, focus is on reducing the price of natural gas
  • He also laid the foundation stone for the second catalytic dewaxing unit of IOC at Haldia refinery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation several infrastructure projects in the oil and gas sector in this port town on Sunday, including the ambitious 348-km Dobhi-Durgapur natural gas pipeline built by government-owned GAIL.

The prime minister said that apart from laying gas pipelines across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Project, focus is on reducing the price of natural gas.

The prime minister said that apart from laying gas pipelines across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Project, focus is on reducing the price of natural gas.

The prime minister said that apart from laying gas pipelines across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Project, focus is on reducing the price of natural gas.

He also inaugurated an LPG import terminal of Bharat Petroleum, besides a four-lane road overbridge at Ranichak in Haldia as part of the port connectivity highway project.

He also laid the foundation stone for the second catalytic dewaxing unit of IOC at Haldia refinery.

"Gas-based economic system is India's need and 'One nation one gas grid' is an important project to meet this requirement," Modi said.

He said that apart from West Bengal, the Dobhi- Durgapur gas pipeline will benefit 10 districts in Jharkhand and Bihar.

