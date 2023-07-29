PM dialysis programme: 19.58 lakh patients avail services

PM dialysis programme: 19.58 lakh patients avail services1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 04:07 PM IST
In India, an estimated 200,000 people await kidney donations
New Delhi: Around 19.58 lakh patients availed dialysis services and 217.75 lakh hemodialysis sessions have been conducted under Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP), health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in Lok Sabha.
PMNDP is for people suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD), and the programme ensures availability of dialysis services in all district hospitals across the country free of cost for eligible beneficiaries. PMNDP is operational in both public-private partnership (PPP) mode and in-house mode.
“PMNDP has been implemented in the country in all the 36 states/union territories, including Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh in 686 districts at 1,403 centres by deploying 9,477 hemo-dialysis machines," said Mandaviya during the ongoing session of the Parliament.
National Health Mission (NHM) supports states/UTs in implementation of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis services under PMNDP through the annual programme implementation plan (PIP).
The government has developed the PMNDP portal with the objective to build renal registries in states/UTs. The portal is operational across the states in the country.
Doctors say that every year hundreds of thousands of patients languish on waiting lists at top hospitals for life-saving organs amid an acute shortage of donors. In India, an estimated 200,000 people await kidney donations.
