Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI)
PM Modi discusses economic reforms in mines and coal sectors to boost economy

1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2020, 09:40 PM IST PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a "detailed" meeting to discuss the potential economic reforms in the mines and coal sectors to give a boost to the economy in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The discussions involved ensuring easy and abundant availability of mineral resources from domestic sources, upscaling exploration, attracting investment and modern technology to generate large-scale employment through transparent and efficient processes, according to an official statement.

In the meeting with top officials, the prime minister laid special focus on improving the country's self-reliance in production of minerals and their in-country processing.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

