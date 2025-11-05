India's largest e-bus tender deferred a third time as stringent terms stay
Manas Pimpalkhare , Ayaan Kartik 5 min read 05 Nov 2025, 06:48 pm IST
The electric bus makers now have until 14 November, against the earlier deadline of 6 November, to submit their bids to supply e-buses in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Surat, Ahmedabad, and New Delhi
New Delhi: The government has deferred the deadline to submit tenders under the electric bus incentive scheme for the third time as companies sought an extension, citing the festive season, according to an official in the know.
