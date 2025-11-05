India's largest e-bus tender deferred a third time as stringent terms stay

For electric scooters, bikes, rickshaws and other three-wheelers, the government will pay the incentives directly to manufacturers for selling vehicles at a discount. However, for e-buses, the government will pay state transport authorities, which will pay bus makers for every kilometre of operation, instead of a full upfront payment to buy the buses. This model aims to ease the strain on state transport agencies, which have failed to pay manufacturers in the past.

An electric bus costs about ₹1-1.25 crore, and the central government plans to cover 20-35% of the cost of each bus under the PM E-Drive scheme.

Bus makers are reluctant to enter into these contracts as the ownership of the bus remains with them, making it an asset-heavy model.

A spokesperson for Tata Motors Ltd had earlier told Mint that the company plans to re-enter select tenders through a consortium model, even as full clarity on asset-light mechanisms is awaited. Mint reported earlier on 15 October, citing people privy to the matter that Tata Motors has skipped tenders where the company has to own the e-bus.