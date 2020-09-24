PM eases SDRF cap to help states fight the pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked states to evaluate the efficacy of short and local lockdowns in combating the covid-19 pandemic. He was chairing a high-level virtual meeting with the chief ministers and health ministers of seven states and Union territories to review the status and preparedness of virus response and management.

“Some states are imposing 1-2 days local lockdown. Every state should observe and evaluate at their level how effective they are in preventing covid-19. The states should also think that because of this, if they are having problems in starting economic activities in their state," Modi said, urging states to think seriously about the matter.

“We need to further increase our focus towards effective testing, tracing, treatment, surveillance and clear messaging," he said. The prime minister also announced an increase in the limit of use of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) from 35% to 50% for covid-19 related infrastructure.

“We have taken an important decision regarding the use of the State Disaster Response Fund for corona specific infrastructure. Many states had requested for this. With the decisions, the states will get more money for fighting the covid-19 pandemic," said Modi.

Acknowledging the increasing burden of the disease, the prime minister said, “But today we are also doing more than 1 million tests every day and the number of people who get cured is also increasing rapidly. Best practices are being seen in many states and locally within the states. We have to encourage such practices."

“The facilities that we have developed in the past months related to the treatment of covid-19 are helping us combating the pandemic. On the one hand, we have to strengthen the corona-related infrastructure; we also have to strengthen tracking and tracing network," Modi said.

Citing scientific studies, Modi said that masks have a greater role in preventing coronavirus infections. “It is very difficult to get into the habit of wearing a mask, but without making it an essential of everyday life, we will not get meaningful results," he said.

Modi pointed out that in the past, there have been interruptions in the movement of goods and services from one state to another, which has caused unnecessary problems to ordinary citizens. “This also affects the lives and livelihood of the people," he said.

In reference to recent problems in many states due to the lack of oxygen supply, Modi said: “Every necessary step has to be taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of life-saving oxygen. India has ensured the supply of life-saving medicines in the world, even in difficult times. In such a situation, medicines easily reach from one state to another."

