PM Employment Generation Programme extended till FY26

The PMEGP has now been approved for continuation over the 15th Finance Commission Cycle for five years from 2021-22 to 2025-26 with an outlay of ₹13,554.42 crore, said MSME ministry
NEW DELHI :Centre has approved the entension of the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) for five years till FY26.
“The PMEGP has now been approved for continuation over the 15th Finance Commission Cycle for five years from 2021-22 to 2025-26 with an outlay of ₹13,554.42 crore," said a statement from the union ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises.
The extension comes with changes to the existing scheme. Government has increased the maximum project cost from existing ₹25 lakh to ₹50 lakh for manufacturing units and from existing ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh for service units.
The definition of village industry and rural area has also been changed for the scheme. Areas falling under Panchayati Raj institutions would be accounted under rural areas, whereas areas under municipality will be treated as urban areas, said the statement.
“All implementing agencies are allowed to receive and process applications in all areas irrespective of the rural or urban category," it said. Further, PMEGP applicants under aspirational districts and transgender category will be treated as special category applicants and entitled for higher subsidy.
According to the company, the scheme will create sustainable estimated employment opportunities for about 40 lakh persons in five financial years.
The margin money subsidy under the scheme would be 25% of the project cost in urban area and 35% of the project cost in rural areas, for special category applicants including, SC, ST, OBC, women, transgender, physically disabled, north eastern region, aspirational and border district applicants.
For general category applicants subsidy is 15% of the project cost in urban area and 25% of the project cost in rural areas.
The union ministry of MSME is implementing PMEGP, to facilitate generation of employment opportunities for unemployed youth across the country by assisting setting up of micro-enterprises in non-farm sector.
Since its inception in 2008-09, about 7.8 lakh micro enterprises have been assisted with a subsidy of ₹19,995 crore generating estimated sustainable employment for 64 lakh persons. About 80% of the units assisted are in rural areas and about 50% units are owned by SC, ST and women categories, as per government data.
