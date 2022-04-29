Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated India's first Semicon conference in Bengaluru in which he explained six reasons for India being an attractive investment destination for Semi-conductor technologies.

According to the prime minister, the first reason is the robust digital infrastructure; the second is an investment in developing 5G, Internet of Things, and clean energy technologies; the third is the growth in the start-up ecosystem; the fourth is, bringing reforms to improve ease of doing business; fifth is investing in skilling and training young Indians, and sixth is transforming of India's manufacturing sector.

PM Modi said that "India has the appetite for tech and risk-taking. We have put the odds in your favour as far as possible through a supportive policy environment. We have shown that India means business".

"A new world order is forming and we must seize this opportunity. India has an appetite for risk-taking. India has shown that we mean business. Now it is over to us to make India a vibrant semiconductor ecosystem," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister also asserted that the country has an "exceptional" semiconductor design talent, making 20% of the world's engineers.

"Today, we are skilling young Indians for the needs of the 21st century. We have an exceptional semiconductor design talent, making 20 per cent of the world's engineers," he said.

He underlined the critical role of semiconductors in today's world and said "it is our collective aim to establish India as one of the key partners in global semiconductor supply chains. We want to work in this direction based on the principle of hi-tech, high quality, and high reliability."