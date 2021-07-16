NEW DELHI : Amid the fear of a third wave of covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed concern over the rising number of covid cases in some states, and warned that the country had seen similar trends before the start of the second wave.

Modi interacted virtually with chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Kerala to discuss the covid-19 related situation, as during the last week 80% cases and 84% covid-19 deaths were reported from these states.

“All of us are at a point where apprehensions of the third wave are continuously expressed. Despite experts giving positive signals due to the downward trends, an increasing number of cases in a few states is still worrisome," said Modi.

“Initially experts believed that states where the second wave originated will see normalization first. However, increasing numbers in Kerala and Maharashtra are a cause of grave concern," said the Prime Minister.

He said similar trends were seen in January-February, before the second wave. “That’s why, in the states where cases are rising, we have to take proactive measures to prevent the possibility of the third wave," said Modi.

The PM underlined the expert’s view that if cases keep rising for long, chances of mutation of the coronavirus will also increase and dangers of new variants will also rise.

“We need to continue with the strategy of test, track, treat, and teeka (vaccination) while putting special focus on micro-containment zones. Districts with large numbers should be focused on," said Modi, and stressed on increased testing in all states. Terming vaccine as a strategic tool for high infection areas, the PM stressed the effective use of vaccination.

Union home minister Amit Shah was also present in the meeting. The chief ministers briefed the Prime Minister about the progress of vaccination and steps that were being taken to contain the spread of covid in their states. They also provided feedback about the vaccination strategy.

The chief ministers spoke of the steps taken to boost medical infrastructure and gave suggestions on dealing with any possible rise in cases in future. They also discussed post-covid issues being faced by patients, and the steps being taken to provide assistance in such cases and assured that they are doing their best to control the surge of infection.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan spoke about the need to reinforce covid appropriate behaviour and containment measures in the districts with high case load. “Opening up of these districts should be done in a graded and calibrated manner," said Bhushan.

The Prime Minister said financial help is being provided for enhancing medial infrastructure such as ICU beds and testing capacity. He also referred to the recently approved ₹23,000 crore emergency covid response package, and asked the states to use the funds to strengthen their medical infrastructure.

The Prime Minister exhorted the states to fill gaps in infrastructure, especially in rural areas. He also asked the states to strengthen their IT systems, control rooms and call centres so that citizens can access resources and data in a transparent manner, and patients are spared the hassle.

Modi said that out of 332 PSA plants allocated to the states that took part in the meeting, 53 plants had been commissioned. The PM asked chief ministers at the meeting to expedite the completion of the plants. Modi also made a special mention of the need to protect children from being infected by covid and asked states to make all necessary arrangements in this regard.

The Prime Minister noted with concern the rise in number of covid cases in Europe, America, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Thailand and many other countries. This should alert us and the world, said the PM. He said covid-19 is not over and expressed deep concern over the pictures that are coming post lockdown. There is a need to follow protocol and avoid crowding as many states in the meeting have metropolitan cities with dense population. He also called upon political parties, social organizations, and NGOs to spread awareness among people.

