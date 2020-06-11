PM expresses happiness over increasing population of ]Asiatic Lion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his happiness over the increasing population of the majestic Asiatic Lion, living in Gujarat’s Gir Forest.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Two very good news: Population of the majestic Asiatic Lion, living in Gujarat’s Gir Forest, is up by almost 29%. Geographically, distribution area is up by 36%.

"Kudos to the people of Gujarat and all those whose efforts have led to this excellent feat," he further tweeted.

"Over the last several years, the lion population in Gujarat has been steadily rising. This is powered by community participation, emphasis on technology, wildlife healthcare, proper habitat management and steps to minimise human-lion conflict. Hope this positive trend continues!" Modi tweeted in another tweet.

Asiatic lions -- slightly smaller than their African cousins and with a fold of skin along their bellies -- are only found in the wild in the Gir sanctuary in western Gujarat, Modi's home state.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said it was “conservation success" after the Gujarat government announced that the population of Asiatic lions has gone up by 29 per cent in the Gir forests.

“Asiatic Lion roars louder. Happy to note that the population of the majestic Lion increased by almost 29% and distribution area is up by 36%. Multiple strategies, interventions and community participation, major contributors to the current conservation success of the Indian lions," Javadekar tweeted.

