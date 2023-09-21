PM face for INDIA bloc to be decided after coming to power in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Sitaram Yechury1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 11:01 PM IST
All alliance partners of the INDIA will decide on the prime minister after winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Elected MPs from the coalition will elect the prime minister, Sitaram Yechury said
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury Thursday said it is not an appropriate question to ask now who will be the prime ministerial face for the opposition bloc INDIA as it would be decided only after the alliance comes to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the PTI reported.
The opposition INDIA alliance, of which the CPI(M) is a constituent, was formed with a view to prevent the division of anti-BJP votes in the parliamentary elections in 2024.