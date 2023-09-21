CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury Thursday said it is not an appropriate question to ask now who will be the prime ministerial face for the opposition bloc INDIA as it would be decided only after the alliance comes to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections , the PTI reported.

“All alliance partners of the INDIA will decide on the prime minister after winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Elected MPs from the coalition will elect the prime minister," PTI quoted Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary said while talking to reporters at Rajgir in Nalanda district of Bihar.

“What happened in the 2004 Lok Sabha polls? The UPA came to power and Manmohan Singh became the PM and he remained PM for 10 years", Yechury added.

Later, he attended a valedictory session of the CPI(M)'s state-level training camp

“In the midst of heavy rain, urging the people of Rajgir, Nalanda (Bihar) in the CPI(M) organised public meeting to join the battle to save India today in order to change it for the better by emphatically defeating the BJP & ensuring INDIA wins all 40 seats in the state," he posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).