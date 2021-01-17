PM flags off 8 trains boosting connection to  the  Statue  of  Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off eight trains connecting Kevadiya in Gujarat to other regions of the country to boost tourism in the tribal region, which also houses the Statue of Unity .

“It is perhaps for the first time in the history of railways that so many trains have been flagged off for the same place from different corners of the country. After all, Kevadiya is identified with the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue of Sardar Patel... giving the mantra of a superior India. Today’s event truly unites India, defining both the vision of Indian Railways and the mission of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel," Modi said via video conferencing.

The prime minister also inaugurated the Dabhoi-Chandod Gauge converted broad gauge railway line, which can withstand heavy rail traffic, the Chandod-Kevadiya new broad gauge railway line, the newly electrified Pratapnagar-Kevadiya section, and the new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod, and Kevadiya. The projects are expected to help development activities in the tribal regions, boost connectivity to key religious sites on the banks of the Narmada, and boost tourism, besides offering employment to people of the region.

“The number of tourists coming to Kevadiya [to see the statue] is increasing rapidly [since the covid-induced shutdown]. It has been estimated in a survey that as connectivity is increasing up to 100,000 people will start visiting Kevadiya everyday," Modi said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via