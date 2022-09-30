New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at Gandhinagar station on Friday.

“He inspected the train coaches of the Vande Bharat Express 2.0 and took stock of the onboard facilities. He also inspected the control centre of the locomotive engine of the train," said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Prime Minister Modi travelled on the train from Gandhinagar station to Kalupur railway station. “He interacted with co-passengers, including those from the family members of the railway staff, women entrepreneurs and youngsters. He also interacted with workers, engineers, and other staff who toiled to make Vande Bharat trains a success," the statement added.

Vande Bharat 2.0 will boost connectivity between the two business hubs of India. One-way travel time from Gandhinagar to Mumbai is estimated to be around 6-7 hours.

“The Vande Bharat 2.0 is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System – KAVACH. The train will reach the speed of 0 to 100 km per hour in 52 seconds and have a maximum speed of 180 km per hour. It will weigh 392 tons and will also have Wi-Fi content on-demand facility," the statement said.