PM flags off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat 2.01 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 01:37 PM IST
Vande Bharat 2 will boost connectivity between the two business hubs of Gandhinagar and Mumbai and estimated travel time is 6-7 hours.
Vande Bharat 2 will boost connectivity between the two business hubs of Gandhinagar and Mumbai and estimated travel time is 6-7 hours.
Listen to this article
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at Gandhinagar station on Friday.