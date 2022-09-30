PM flags off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat 2.0

“The Vande Bharat 2.0 is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System – KAVACH. The train will reach the speed of 0 to 100 km per hour in 52 seconds and have a maximum speed of 180 km per hour. It will weigh 392 tons and will also have Wi-Fi content on-demand facility," the statement said.