PM flags off key rail projects for Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated the Kosi Rail Mega bridge to the nation and inaugurated rail projects such as a new railway bridge on the Kiul river, two new railway lines, five electrification projects, one electric locomotive shed at Barauni and third line project between Barh-Bakhtiyarpur in poll-bound Bihar.

“Today, new history has been created in the field of rail connectivity in Bihar. Projects worth about ₹3000 crore like inauguration of Kosi Mahasetu and Kiul bridge, railway electrification, promoting Make in India in railways, new job creators, dozen projects have been launched today. These projects will not only strengthen Bihar’s rail network but also strengthen West Bengal and Eastern India’s rail connectivity," the Prime minister said in a virtual conference.

Modi said that several parts of Bihar are cut off from each other due to a number of rivers flowing across the state and four years ago, construction of two bridges started in Patna and Munger to solve this problem. Now due to the commissioning of these two rail bridges, the travel between northern and the southern part of the state has eased.

As much as 90% of the rail network in Bihar has been electrified, he said, adding that over the period of last 6 years, more than 3,000 kilometers of railways have been electrified. While about 325 km of new rail lines were commissioned in Bihar between 2009 and 2014, about 700 km of new rail lines were commissioned in the state in the first five years if the National Democratic Alliance-led government taking over. Another 1,000 km of new rail lines are under construction. With the introduction of Hajipur-Ghoswar Vaishali rail line, Delhi and Patna will be connected by direct rail service, which will boost tourism in Vaishali and create jobs.

Modi also said that work on dedicated freight corridor (DFC) is going at a faster pace and about 250 km length of the corridor would fall in Bihar. After this completion of this project, delay in passenger trains goods trains will also be reduced.

The announcements come ahead of the state assembly elections in Bihar. Earlier this month, Modi launched initiatives related to animal husbandry and fisheries in Bihar, including ₹20,050 crore Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and the e-Gopala mobile app. Last week, he dedicated petroleum sector projects in Bihar to the nation.

