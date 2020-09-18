PM flags off key rail projects for Bihar

As much as 90% of the rail network in Bihar has been electrified, he said, adding that over the period of last 6 years, more than 3,000 kilometers of railways have been electrified. While about 325 km of new rail lines were commissioned in Bihar between 2009 and 2014, about 700 km of new rail lines were commissioned in the state in the first five years if the National Democratic Alliance-led government taking over. Another 1,000 km of new rail lines are under construction. With the introduction of Hajipur-Ghoswar Vaishali rail line, Delhi and Patna will be connected by direct rail service, which will boost tourism in Vaishali and create jobs.