PM flags off Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad, Visakhapatnam

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam.
This train will be the eighth Vande Bharat Express to be introduced by Indian Railways and will be the first one connecting the two Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km. It will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.
The Prime Minister pointed out that the Vande Bharat express will greatly benefit both pilgrims and tourists as the travel time between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam will be reduced.
The Prime Minister said that within 15 days of the New Year, this was the second Vande Bharat train to be operationalized. He said that many areas of Telangana such as Medak are now connected by rail service for the first time.
He further said that less than 125 kilometres of new rail lines were been built in Telangana over the eight years before 2014, while about 325 kilometres of new rail lines have been built in Telangana in the last eight years.
Speaking about the train connectivity across India, he said that so far seven Vande Bharat trains in the country have covered a cumulative distance of 23 lakh kilometres, equivalent to 58 rounds of earth. More than 40 lakh passengers have travelled in Vande Bharat trains so far, he said.
“Vande Bharat is a symbol of New India’s capability and resolve", the Prime Minister continued, “It is a symbol of that India which has chosen the path of rapid development."
Modi elaborated on the measures such as Vistadome coaches and heritage trains to promote tourism, and Kisan Rail to carry agricultural produce to far-flung markets and Metro networks.
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shri G Kishan Reddy, state ministers, and members of Parliament were among those present on the occasion.
