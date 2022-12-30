PM flags off West Bengal’s 1st Vande Bharat Express

PM Narendra Modi also dedicated four railway projects to the nation. These include the Boinchi - Shaktigarh third line, developed at a cost of ₹405 crore; the Dankuni - Chandanpur 4th Line Project developed at a cost of ₹565 crore; Nimtita - New Farakka Double Line developed at a cost of ₹254 crore; and Ambari Falakata - New Maynaguri - Gumanihat Doubling Project developed at a cost of more than ₹1080 crore.