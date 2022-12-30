PM flags off West Bengal’s 1st Vande Bharat Express

PM Modi dedicated four railway projects to the nation. The Boinchi - Shaktigarh third line, developed at a cost of ₹405 crore; the Dankuni - Chandanpur 4th Line Project at a cost of ₹565 crore; Nimtita - New Farakka Double Line developed at a cost of ₹254 crore; and Ambari Falakata - New Maynaguri - Gumanihat Doubling Project developed at a cost of more than ₹1080 crore
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually flagged off Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was present at the event.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually flagged off Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was present at the event.
The event was also attended by Governor C V Ananda Bose and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The event was also attended by Governor C V Ananda Bose and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
According to Prime Minister’s office (PMO), the ultra-modern semi high-speed train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. The train will stop at Malda town, Barsoi and Kishanganj stations en route in both directions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to Prime Minister’s office (PMO), the ultra-modern semi high-speed train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. The train will stop at Malda town, Barsoi and Kishanganj stations en route in both directions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The prime minister also inaugurated the Joka-Taratala Stretch of the Joka-Esplanade Metro Project (Purple Line).
The prime minister also inaugurated the Joka-Taratala Stretch of the Joka-Esplanade Metro Project (Purple Line).
According to an official release, the 6.5 km stretch having six stations--Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakher Bazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar and Taratala--has been constructed at a cost of more than ₹2475 crore.
According to an official release, the 6.5 km stretch having six stations--Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakher Bazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar and Taratala--has been constructed at a cost of more than ₹2475 crore.
“Passengers of southern parts of Kolkata City like Sarsuna, Dakghar, Muchipara and South 24 Parganas will be immensely benefited from the inauguration of this project," it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Passengers of southern parts of Kolkata City like Sarsuna, Dakghar, Muchipara and South 24 Parganas will be immensely benefited from the inauguration of this project," it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
PM Narendra Modi also dedicated four railway projects to the nation. These include the Boinchi - Shaktigarh third line, developed at a cost of ₹405 crore; the Dankuni - Chandanpur 4th Line Project developed at a cost of ₹565 crore; Nimtita - New Farakka Double Line developed at a cost of ₹254 crore; and Ambari Falakata - New Maynaguri - Gumanihat Doubling Project developed at a cost of more than ₹1080 crore.
PM Narendra Modi also dedicated four railway projects to the nation. These include the Boinchi - Shaktigarh third line, developed at a cost of ₹405 crore; the Dankuni - Chandanpur 4th Line Project developed at a cost of ₹565 crore; Nimtita - New Farakka Double Line developed at a cost of ₹254 crore; and Ambari Falakata - New Maynaguri - Gumanihat Doubling Project developed at a cost of more than ₹1080 crore.
Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the New Jalpaiguri Railway Station to be developed at the cost of more than ₹335 crore.
Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the New Jalpaiguri Railway Station to be developed at the cost of more than ₹335 crore.