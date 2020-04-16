PM, FM meet to discuss fiscal stimulus; announcement likely by Saturday

NEW DELHI: A meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently underway to discuss the final contours of the much-awaited financial stimulus package aimed at mitigating the impact of covid-19 on the economy. Officials from finance ministry and the PM’s Office are also present at the meeting.

The meeting, already three-hour long so far, is expected to last till evening. The final announcement could come in a day or two, officials familiar with the development told Mint.

While the government has been relatively swift in its efforts at containing the spread of coronavirus, it has attracted criticism for not doing enough for the industry and wage earners. Its first stimulus, a ₹1.7-trillion package, was aimed at poor women and those below poverty line.

Hectic discussions have been underway at North Block over the last few weeks as officials decided the final contours of the package. The focus is on providing relief as well as inducing a stimulus to revive growth as government recognizes the need to prevent an increase in unemployment. The focus is on facilitating quick restoration of corporate balance sheets in the short term and creating a conducive policy environment in the medium term to ensure the country makes the most out of the present crisis.

The package could have macro-stimulus, tax deferrals and cheaper credit to different companies while there could also be sector-specific interventions which will be supplemented with reforms over the coming months. The micro, small and medium enterprises minister Nitin Gadkari has already discussed the possibility of a ₹10,000 crore MSME equity infusion fund and the need to create a framework for direct injection of liquidity in companies.

It is not certain yet whether government will announce a single-shot package or make it a part of a plan involving two-three packages. Most officials do not believe that this would be the final package as more can be done if needed.

India is not unique in facing a massive slowdown in its economy due to the pandemic. But the pandemic came even as the country was already facing slower growth.

Various credit rating firms, investment banks and multilateral agencies have given drastic projections on India’s FY21 economic growth. International Monetary Fund has forecast a 1.9% GDP growth for India in FY21, Goldman Sachs 1.6% and Barclays 0.8%. It’s likely these projections are lowered later, given that India had then not extended its 21-day lockdown by another 19 days and hence these estimates have not factored in the damaged that a prolonged shutdown would ultimately cause. The lockdown which was to end 14 April has been extended till 3 May.