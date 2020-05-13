The PM CARES Fund that is aimed at combating, containing and providing relief efforts against pandemics on Wednesday announced an allocation of ₹3,100 crore for the fight against covid-19.

Out of the total sum, around ₹2,000 crore will be used for buying 50,000 Made-in-India ventilators, ₹1,000 crore for relief measures for migrant labourers and ₹100 crore to support vaccine development, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

PM CARES, which stands for the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations, is a trust. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to indigenous manufacturing, the 50,000 ventilators will be made in India.

“These ventilators will be provided to government-run covid hospitals in all states and union territories for better treatment of the critical covid-19 cases," said the statement.

The PMO said that for strengthening the existing measures being taken for the welfare of migrants and poor, states and UTs will be given a lumpsum assistance of ₹1,000 crore from the fund.

“This amount would be provided to the state governments/UTs to place it at the disposal of the district collectors/municipal commissioners for strengthening their efforts in providing accommodation facilities, making food arrangements, providing medical treatment and making transportation arrangements of the migrants," it said.

According to the PMO, State/UT-wise funds will be released on the 50% weightage for population as per the 2011 Census, 40% weightage for number of positive covid-19 cases, and 10% weightage of equal share to ensure a basic minimum sum for all.

The fund will be released to the district collector/district magistrate/municipal commissioner through the state disaster relief commissioner of the states/UTs concerned, the PMO said.

Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday night had highlighted the plight of migrant labourers and poor sections of society.

The trust also decided to give financial support for vaccine development. The PMO highlighted that a vaccine against covid-19 is the most pressing need and Indian scientists, startups and industry have come together in cutting-edge vaccine design and development.

“To support the covid-19 vaccine designers and developers, an amount of ₹100 crore will be given from PM CARES Fund as a helping hand to catalyse vaccine development, which will be utilised under the supervision of Principal Scientific Advisor," the PMO said.

Modi (ex-officio) heads the PM CARES trust that was formed on 27 March. Its other ex-officio members are Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“While announcing this package, the Prime Minister thanked all the donors for their generosity in contributing to the PM CARES Fund which will support India’s fight against covid-19," the statement added.

