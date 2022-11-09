PM Gati Shakti Multimodal Waterways Summit to be held in Varanasi on 11 November

New Delhi: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the PM Gati Shakti Multimodal Waterways Summit at Varanasi on 11 November, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement
The Indian Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), under the aegis of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India is organizing the ‘PM Gati Shakti Multimodal Waterways Summit’ on 11- 12 November, 2022.
Sonowal will also unveil the inauguration and foundation stones of community jetties on National Waterways-1 (River Ganga) at Ravidas Ghat.
The minister said that the government under the leadership of PM Modi- is committed to the idea of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas. Sonowal added that the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) is a transformative approach for improving logistics efficiency and reducing logistics cost to ensure first and last mile connectivity for seamless movement of people and goods.
“MoPSW had identified 101 projects estimated to cost around Rs. 62,627 crores under Gati Shakti NMP which are aimed to be completed by 2024, while the target for the nine high-impact projects costing Rs. 1,913 crore is by the end of this fiscal year."
“The Summit will provide a networking platform for key stakeholders from central government and state governments, industry and think tanks to share and discuss the national master plan. Senior officials from relevant Ministries and departments, Port authorities, sector experts and stakeholders from the private sectors will be in attendance," said Sanjay Bandopadhyaya, Chairman, IWAI.
The PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan aims at providing multimodal connectivity infrastructure to various SEZs and enhancing logistical efficiency. It aims to integrate the implementation of all existing and proposed infrastructure development initiatives to support faster and efficient movement of people and goods.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.