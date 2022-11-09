PM Gati Shakti Multimodal Waterways Summit to be held in Varanasi on 11 November

The minister said that the government under the leadership of PM Modi- is committed to the idea of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas. Sonowal added that the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) is a transformative approach for improving logistics efficiency and reducing logistics cost to ensure first and last mile connectivity for seamless movement of people and goods.