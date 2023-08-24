PM Gati Shakti: Network Planning Group recommends 4 infra projects2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 04:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The Network Planning Group (NPG) under the PM Gati Shakti initiative has recommended four infrastructure projects, an official statement said on Thursday. In October 2021, PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan was launched to develop an integrated and planned infrastructure to reduce logistics costs.