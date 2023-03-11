New Delhi: The PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan is a transformative approach that enables integrated planning and synchronized implementation for multi-modal and last mile connectivity across the country, Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary, Logistics, DPIIT said on Saturday.

She was addressing the press on the sidelines of a two-day regional workshop for the South Zone on PM Gati Shakti NMP which began on Friday.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and five Union Territories including Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu are participating in the workshop.

These workshops are designed for bringing more vigour and building synergy among the different stakeholders resulting in mutual learning among the States and Central Ministries/Departments, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

Dawra requested the states/UTs to interact with business associations and stakeholders on a regular basis to identify issues related to reducing logistics cost and bringing efficiency.

She suggested that an inter-departmental services improvement group may be formed to address logistics related issues and action plans may be formulated for bringing down logistics cost duly identifying priority areas for taking up multimodal infrastructure related interventions.

“Mapping of freight flows in order to have a demand driven approach to logistics efficiency for the next 5-10 years, attracting private investments in logistics related infrastructure and involving start-ups for solutions to promoting logistics efficiency were also mentioned in her remark," Dawra added.

She also stressed upon the use of technology and green initiatives during planning of the logistics ecosystem including both planning for infrastructure development for new India and developing an efficient logistics ecosystem.