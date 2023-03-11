‘PM Gati Shakti plan a transformative approach that enables integrated planning’1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 05:32 PM IST
Dawra requested the States/UTs to interact with business associations and stakeholders on a regular basis to identify issues related to reducing logistics cost and bringing efficiency.
New Delhi: The PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan is a transformative approach that enables integrated planning and synchronized implementation for multi-modal and last mile connectivity across the country, Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary, Logistics, DPIIT said on Saturday.
