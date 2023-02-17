PM Gati Shakti regional workshop to be held on 20 February
The aim is to ensure that there is enhanced outreach & usage for planning of PM Gati Shakti NMP, institute a mechanism for Quality Improvement Plan (QIP), identify gaps and develop tools for increased connectivity to economic nodes and clusters
New Delhi: The first PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) Regional Workshop for central and eest zone will be held on 20 February, under the chairmanship of special secretary, Logistics Division, DPIIT.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×