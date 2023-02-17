PM Gati Shakti regional workshop to be held on 20 February

New Delhi: The first PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) Regional Workshop for central and eest zone will be held on 20 February, under the chairmanship of special secretary, Logistics Division, DPIIT.

“The workshop will have discussions with infrastructure and social sector ministries/departments at centre and state levels, on formulation, implementation and monitoring of logistics policies, city logistics plans for urban development and wider adoption of PM Gati Shakti," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

Senior government officials from central ministries/departments like ministry of road, transport and highways, ministry of railways, department of telecommunications and Niti Aayog, and states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, and Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo Informatics will participate in the regional workshop.

“The aim is to ensure that there is enhanced outreach & usage for planning of PM Gati Shakti NMP, institute a mechanism for Quality Improvement Plan (QIP), identify gaps and develop tools for increased connectivity to economic nodes and clusters, identify common challenges and issues in adoption and implementation of PM Gati Shakti NMP, and discuss a roadmap for adoption of PM Gati Shakti for planning at the district level," the ministry added.

Demonstrations of the best practices and use cases by ministries and states will be showcased during this workshop. There will also be a plenary session for states to showcase the formulation, implementation and monitoring of States Logistics policy.

“The key objectives of regional workshops include, a demonstration of State Master Plan for all the stakeholders and of use cases, presenting benefits of integrated planning, sensitizing and capacity building of state officials to mainstream usage of State Master Plan for planning and implementation and monitoring of infrastructure and social sector projects," the ministry said.

The regional workshops will also focus on strengthening institutional mechanism of State Technical Support Units (TSU) for integrated planning and regular meetings of state Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS), and Network Planning Group (NPG). Penetration of PM Gati Shakti NMP at district level will also be a key focus during the workshops.