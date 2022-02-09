Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday reviewed initiatives by the various ports for facilitating ease of doing business and operational efficiency through technology to boost growth under PM Gati Shakti National Plan.

“The future roadmap of major ports to achieve world-class infrastructure and to lead the growth journey of India on the pillars of the ambitious PM Gati Shakti National Plan was discussed at the meeting," an official release said.

PM Gati Shakti is driven by seven engines of growth - roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics, with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways set to play a major role in the realisation of the National Master Plan. The multi-modal connectivity masterplan was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure seamless connectivity, economic growth and delivery of good governance to the citizens.

The construction of a trans-shipment hub at Greater Nicobar was also part of the discussion.

“Integrated efforts which are being taken by ports and others will add speed to development works around the country. PM Gati Shakti will help the people, farmers, fishing community and strengthen India’s economy," Sonowal said.

He urged the officials to put emphasis on promotion of Atma Nirbhar Bharat mission and skill development to benefit the youth of the country.

In this day-long meeting, vehicle scrapping policy, and ongoing, completed and futuristic projects by ports were also discussed.

