PM Gati Shakti: Sonowal reviews major ports' ease of doing business initiatives

PM Gati Shakti is driven by seven engines of growth - roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics, with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways set to play a major role in the realisation of the National Master Plan. The multi-modal connectivity masterplan was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure seamless connectivity, economic growth and delivery of good governance to the citizens.

