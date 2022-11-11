PM Gati Shakti to create seamless connectivity across India: Goyal

The minister appreciated the work done related to the Inland Waterways under PM Gati Shakti Mission. He said that this government had faced many challenges in the last eight and a half years, and added that the credit for turning these challenges into opportunities goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is only due to his forward thinking and right guidance, many ministries are now working cohesively today. PM Gati Shakti Yojana has been made possible under the PM’s able leadership and guidance.