PM GatiShakti national master plan wins award for excellence in public administration1 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 03:44 PM IST
The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of utilizing the single platform, which consolidates all infrastructure-related data, for better planning and execution, particularly in the social sector.
The PM Gati Shakti national master plan, launched in October 2021 to streamline critical infrastructure projects and reduce logistics costs, has received the Excellence in Public Administration-2022 award in the ‘Innovation (Central)’ category. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the award at the 16th Civil Services Day Celebration on Friday.
