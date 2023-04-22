The PM Gati Shakti national master plan, launched in October 2021 to streamline critical infrastructure projects and reduce logistics costs, has received the Excellence in Public Administration-2022 award in the ‘Innovation (Central)’ category. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the award at the 16th Civil Services Day Celebration on Friday.

During the event, Modi praised PM GatiShakti’s achievements and outlined future goals for line ministries, states, and union territories. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of utilizing the single platform, which consolidates all infrastructure-related data, for better planning and execution, particularly in the social sector.

Modi explained that PM Gati Shakti would help identify citizens’ needs, address future education challenges, and improve communication between departments, districts, and blocks, ultimately contributing to the development of future strategies. Currently, over 30 central ministries or departments, including infrastructure, economic and social sector line ministries, and all 36 states and union territories, have joined the national master plan.

The ministry reported that participants have experienced time and cost savings, optimized planning, faster clearances, cost-effective implementation, reduced project pendency, and improved inter-ministerial coordination. To promote PM GatiShakti’s broader adoption, five regional workshops were organized between February 20 and April 12, 2023, covering all 36 states and union territories in cities such as Goa, Kochi, Srinagar, Guwahati, and Varanasi.