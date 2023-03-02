New Delhi: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that PM GatiShakti National Master Plan and National Logistics Policy (NLP) together will greatly help businesses and people improve competitiveness, and attract investment.

Addressing the gathering at the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) National Conference on GatiShakti, the minister said that the world today recognized India as a leader of innovation. India has been rapidly developing new tools for good governance, ease of living, and ease of doing business, such as PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, he added.

He said gone were the days when India had to wait for decades for new ideas and technology to emerge in the west and adopt them to help our businesses and our people. He cited the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) framework as an example of India’s technological prowess, and an initiative which has had a deep impact on the country’s economy.

In December last year, India had clocked 7.28 billion digital financial transactions in one month, thanks to UPI, the minister said, adding the world was now aspiring to adopt UPI for digital financial transactions.

He said that layers of data are there at PM GatiShakti portal where different geological, ecological and infrastructural elements across the country were mapped and captured.

Currently, there are about 1,300 layers of data, consisting of forests, wildlife sanctuaries, rivers, UNESCO world heritage sites, among others, he said and added that GatiShakti would not only address critical gaps in infrastructure but also help in planning social infrastructure such as schools, nursing homes, hospitals.

He added that reducing the cost of logistics is critical to achieving India’s goal of becoming a developed country by 2047.

He said that PM GatiShakti, if used well, will help bring down logistics costs tremendously. He said all highways, railways, ports, and airports were mapped on GatiShakti, which would help in building seamless connectivity networks and creating a positive impact on the logistics ecosystem.

Goyal also highlighted the success of the government in meeting the basic needs of life for its citizens, including food, clothing, shelter, health and education. He mentioned that India’s healthcare program, Ayushman Bharat covered over 500 million people and said that the New Education Policy has been accepted and lauded across sections. These initiatives, the minister said, had made India’s population, especially the youth, highly aspirational.

He said GatiShakti is a national approach that has come out of exhaustive consultations and collective, collaborative efforts of countless stakeholders.