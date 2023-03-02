PM GatiShakti, logistics policy will help businesses, attract investment: Goyal
Goyal said all highways, railways, ports, and airports were mapped on GatiShakti, which would help in building seamless connectivity networks and creating a positive impact on the logistics ecosystem.
New Delhi: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that PM GatiShakti National Master Plan and National Logistics Policy (NLP) together will greatly help businesses and people improve competitiveness, and attract investment.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×