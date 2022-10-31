PM hails progress on solar electricity drive

“In Tamil Nadu, there is a farmer in Kancheepuram, Thiru K. Ezilon. He took the benefit of ‘PM Kusum Yojana’ and got a solar pump set of ten horsepower installed on his farm. Now they do not have to spend anything on electricity for their farm. They are not even dependent on the government’s electricity supply for irrigation in the field anymore," PM Narendra Modi added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}