PM has ensured right to health for every citizen: Home Minister

NEW DELHI :Union Home and Cooperation minister, Amit Shah, on Tuesday inaugurated the 150-bed ESIC Hospital and laid the foundation stone for the 750 bed Adarsh multispecialty hospital of Umiya Mata K.P Educational Trust in Kalol, Gujarat.
Addressing the occasion, the minister said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Labour minister, Bhupendra Yadav, the employee state insurance scheme is revived and workers across the country are receiving its benefits. “PM has given the right to health to every person of the country, especially the poor. Under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Yojana, he has provided free healthcare facilities up to Rs. 5 lakhs to 60 crore poor citizens."
Shah added that the Ayushman Health Infrastructure mission worth Rs. 64,000 crores are one of the first such schemes for the poor. Under this scheme, PM has provided 35,000 new beds for critical care in more than 600 districts. Integrated Public Health Laboratories have started in 730 districts and research centres with an allocation of Rs. 1,600 crores for different major diseases.
He said that in 2013-14, there were only 387 medical colleges in the country. Today, the number stands at 596. The government has also increased the number of MBBS seats from 51,000 to 89,000, and post graduate seats from 31,000 to 60,000. “10 new AIIMS have been started, 75 new medical colleges have been approved and there are plans to set up 22 more AIIMS in the country."
The minister added that Gujarat has made great progress on parameters of maternal mortality, infant mortality and institutional delivery as compared to the figures of 2018. “It is very difficult to improve the maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate. Gujarat has also made excellent progress in the sex ratio. A special campaign is being run for tuberculosis and cancer, under which these diseases can be diagnosed at an early stage. In two tehsils of Gandhinagar district, Gandhinagar and Kalol, cancer screening has been completed in about 80 percent of the rural areas."
