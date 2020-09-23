PM health scheme to soon cover manual scavengers, truck drivers

PM health scheme to soon cover manual scavengers, truck drivers1 min read . 09:43 AM IST
- The scheme has provided treatment worth more than ₹15,500 crore to beneficiaries, nearly half of whom are girls and women
New Delhi: The benefits of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) will soon be extended to groups such as manual scavengers and truck drivers, among others through convergence with other central health schemes, the government has said.
During the Aarogya Manthan 2.0 celebrations on Tuesday, the government said in the last two years, the scheme has provided free treatment to more than 1.26 crore beneficiaries. Over 23,000 hospitals have been empanelled so far and more than 12.5 crore e-cards have been issued.
“Nearly half of the beneficiaries have been girls and women. The scheme has provided treatments worth more than Rs. 15,500 crore. It has saved crores of lives and households from getting wiped out due to catastrophic expenditure on health that pushed an estimated 6 crore families below poverty line each year," Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said.
“57% of the total amount utilised under PMJAY has been for tertiary procedures related to treatment of major illnesses like cancer, cardiac ailments, orthopaedic problems, and neo-natal," said the health minister.
Dubbed as world’s largest public-supported health assurance scheme, it provides financial risk protection to over 53 crore Indians from economically and socially disadvantaged backgrounds by assuring them with a health cover of ₹5 lakh per eligible family per year to avail cashless inpatient secondary and tertiary healthcare.
So far, 32 states and union territories have adopted the AB-PMJAY scheme.
