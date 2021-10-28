NEW DELHI : Ahead of his departure to Glasgow for the UN conference on climate change known as the Conference of Parties (COP26), prime minister Narendra Modi held a long inter-ministerial meeting on Wednesday to fine-tune India’s strategy at the talks.

No detail was immediately available as to the discussions but an official said India’s position and strategy for the COP26 negotiations was the key issue on the agenda.

Modi is to depart on 29 October for a visit to Italy and the UK. In Italy, Modi will attend the G20 meeting before proceeding to Glasgow for the climate change talks.

Prior to the Glasgow meeting, the pressure on India to commit to a date by which it would achieve net zero emissions—that is, its carbon emissions would equal the amount soaked out from the atmosphere by carbon sinks like forests for example—has been enormous.

US climate change envoy John Kerry has urged India to announce its plan to generate 450 GW of energy from renewable sources as a nationally determined contribution, or NDC, that will commit India to stick to that goal.

India on its part is of the view that it would not like to make any commitment that will constrain its economic growth.

Modi is to announce the Green Grids Initiative—One Sun One World One Grid’ (GGIOSOWOG) at COP 26 along with UK prime minister Boris Johnson. The move is expected to bring technical, financial and research cooperation to help facilitate cross-border renewable energy transfer projects.

A 14- to15-member delegation, with officials from the ministries of power, finance, earth sciences, agriculture, new and renewable energy, environment, and water will represent India at COP 26. Environment minister Bhupender Yadav will head the team.

