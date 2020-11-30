PM holds virtual meeting teams developing, manufacturing covid vaccines

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held virtual meetings with three teams working on developing and manufacturing covid-19 vaccines in India.

These teams were from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd Pune, Biological E Ltd Hyderabad, and Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd Hyderabad, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The potential of various platforms for vaccine development was discussed in the meeting. PM Modi also asked the companies to suggest ways for regulatory processes and related matters.

He also suggested that they should take extra efforts to inform the general public in simple language about the vaccine and related matters such as its efficacy, among others. Matters related to logistics, transport, cold chain, vaccine delivery were also discussed, the PMO said in a statement.

All vaccine candidates discussed are at different stages of trials and detailed data and results are expected beginning next year. The prime minister advised concerned departments to engage with manufacturers and seek to resolve matters so that efforts of these companies bear fruit.

India has been exploring various vaccines for covid-19. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is in the process of manufacturing Covishield which is being developed by Oxford University and pharma giant AstraZeneca which is undergoing phase three of clinical trials. Also, Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for conducting clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine and its distribution in India.

Another vaccine candidate Covaxin is being developed by Bharat Biotech in association with apex biomedical research body Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The number of covid-19 cases have continued to rise in India. In the last 24 hours, about 38,772 fresh cases were reported with the total now nearing 95 lakhs. Active cases stand at 4,46,952.

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh have reported highest decline in active cases in the past one month. Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan, on the other hand, have been reporting a rise in caseload.

India has conducted over 14 crore tests so far today.

