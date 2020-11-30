PM holds virtual meeting teams developing, manufacturing covid vaccines

India has been exploring various vaccines for covid-19. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is in the process of manufacturing Covishield which is being developed by Oxford University and pharma giant AstraZeneca which is undergoing phase three of clinical trials. Also, Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for conducting clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine and its distribution in India.