PM inaugurate projects worth over 38,800 cr in Maharashtra on Thursday

PM Modi will dedicate to the nation Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A & 7, worth around ₹12,600 crore. The metro line 2A connecting Dahisar E and DN Nagar is around 18.6 km long, while metro line 7 connecting Andheri E - Dahisar E is around 16.5 km long
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Maharashtra on Thursday to lay foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth more than ₹38,800 crore.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Maharashtra on Thursday to lay foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth more than ₹38,800 crore.
“PM Modi will dedicate to the nation Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A & 7, worth around ₹12,600 crore. The metro line 2A connecting Dahisar E and DN Nagar (yellow line) is around 18.6 Km long, while metro line 7 connecting Andheri E - Dahisar E (red line) is around 16.5 km long," the PMO said in a statement.
“PM Modi will dedicate to the nation Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A & 7, worth around ₹12,600 crore. The metro line 2A connecting Dahisar E and DN Nagar (yellow line) is around 18.6 Km long, while metro line 7 connecting Andheri E - Dahisar E (red line) is around 16.5 km long," the PMO said in a statement.
The foundation stone of these lines was also laid by the prime minister in 2015.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The foundation stone of these lines was also laid by the prime minister in 2015.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He will lay the foundation stone of seven sewage treatment plants, which will be built at a cost of around ₹17,200 crores. These sewage treatment plants will be set up in Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli. They will have a combined capacity of around 2,460 MLD.
He will lay the foundation stone of seven sewage treatment plants, which will be built at a cost of around ₹17,200 crores. These sewage treatment plants will be set up in Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli. They will have a combined capacity of around 2,460 MLD.
He is also scheduled to inaugurate 20 ‘Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana’ (dispensaries) in Maharashtra. This novel initiative provides essential medical services like health checkups, medicines, investigations and diagnostics completely free, to the people.
He is also scheduled to inaugurate 20 ‘Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana’ (dispensaries) in Maharashtra. This novel initiative provides essential medical services like health checkups, medicines, investigations and diagnostics completely free, to the people.
He will lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of three hospitals in Mumbai: 360-bedded Bhandup Multi-speciality Municipal Hospital, 306-bedded Siddharth Nagar Hospital, Goregaon (West) and 152-bedded Oshiwara Maternity Home.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He will lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of three hospitals in Mumbai: 360-bedded Bhandup Multi-speciality Municipal Hospital, 306-bedded Siddharth Nagar Hospital, Goregaon (West) and 152-bedded Oshiwara Maternity Home.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi will start the road concretisation project for around 400 km of roads of Mumbai. This project will be developed at a cost of about ₹6,100 crore.
According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi will start the road concretisation project for around 400 km of roads of Mumbai. This project will be developed at a cost of about ₹6,100 crore.
He will also lay the foundation stone of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) redevelopment project in Mumbai that will include segregation of arrival and departure areas, a disabled-friendly station, better services for passengers, an energy-efficient building, and restoration of the heritage site built in 1930. The project will be done at a cost of over ₹1,800 crore.
He will also lay the foundation stone of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) redevelopment project in Mumbai that will include segregation of arrival and departure areas, a disabled-friendly station, better services for passengers, an energy-efficient building, and restoration of the heritage site built in 1930. The project will be done at a cost of over ₹1,800 crore.