PM inaugurates 600 Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras

He said that there are two new measures in the fertilizer reform story of India. “Firstly, a campaign is being initiated today to develop more than 3.25 lakh fertilizer shops across the country as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras. These will be centres where farmers can buy not only fertilizers and seeds but also implement soil testing and avail useful information about farming techniques. Secondly, with One Nation, One Fertilizer, the farmer is going to get rid of all kinds of confusion about the quality of the fertilizer and its availability. The urea sold in the country will be of the same name, same brand and same quality and this brand is Bharat."