PM inaugurates 600 Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras

PM inaugurates 600 Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras1 min read . 05:04 PM IST
These will be centres where farmers can buy not only fertilizers and seeds but also implement soil testing and avail useful information about farming techniques
These will be centres where farmers can buy not only fertilizers and seeds but also implement soil testing and avail useful information about farming techniques
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated 600 Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK) under the ministry of chemicals and fertilizers. He also launched the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana – One Nation One Fertilizer.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated 600 Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK) under the ministry of chemicals and fertilizers. He also launched the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana – One Nation One Fertilizer.
Addressing the occasion, the Prime Minister said that more than 600 Pradan Mantri Sammridhi Kendra have been inaugurated today. “These Kendras are not merely sales centres for fertilizer but a mechanism for establishing a deep bond with the farmers of the country."
Addressing the occasion, the Prime Minister said that more than 600 Pradan Mantri Sammridhi Kendra have been inaugurated today. “These Kendras are not merely sales centres for fertilizer but a mechanism for establishing a deep bond with the farmers of the country."
He added that the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana - One Nation One Fertiliser has also been launched. “It is a scheme of ensuring affordable quality fertilizer of Bharat brand to the farmers."
He added that the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana - One Nation One Fertiliser has also been launched. “It is a scheme of ensuring affordable quality fertilizer of Bharat brand to the farmers."
The Prime Minister said that India is rapidly moving towards self-sufficiency in liquid nano urea production. “Nano Urea is a medium to produce more with less cost. A sack full of urea can now be replaced by a single bottle of nano urea. The transportation costs of urea will go down significantly."
The Prime Minister said that India is rapidly moving towards self-sufficiency in liquid nano urea production. “Nano Urea is a medium to produce more with less cost. A sack full of urea can now be replaced by a single bottle of nano urea. The transportation costs of urea will go down significantly."
He said that there are two new measures in the fertilizer reform story of India. “Firstly, a campaign is being initiated today to develop more than 3.25 lakh fertilizer shops across the country as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras. These will be centres where farmers can buy not only fertilizers and seeds but also implement soil testing and avail useful information about farming techniques. Secondly, with One Nation, One Fertilizer, the farmer is going to get rid of all kinds of confusion about the quality of the fertilizer and its availability. The urea sold in the country will be of the same name, same brand and same quality and this brand is Bharat."
He said that there are two new measures in the fertilizer reform story of India. “Firstly, a campaign is being initiated today to develop more than 3.25 lakh fertilizer shops across the country as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras. These will be centres where farmers can buy not only fertilizers and seeds but also implement soil testing and avail useful information about farming techniques. Secondly, with One Nation, One Fertilizer, the farmer is going to get rid of all kinds of confusion about the quality of the fertilizer and its availability. The urea sold in the country will be of the same name, same brand and same quality and this brand is Bharat."
Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya, present at the occassion, said that India has become world’s first country which started commercial production of Nano Urea. “600 Kisan Samriddhi Kendras will strengthen farmers in many ways. The Pradanmantri Kisan Samrudhi Kendra (PMKSK) will cater to the needs of the farmers in the country and provide agri-inputs (fertilizers, seeds, implements) including testing facilities for soil, seeds and fertilizers. These Kendras will also help create awareness among the farmers."
Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya, present at the occassion, said that India has become world’s first country which started commercial production of Nano Urea. “600 Kisan Samriddhi Kendras will strengthen farmers in many ways. The Pradanmantri Kisan Samrudhi Kendra (PMKSK) will cater to the needs of the farmers in the country and provide agri-inputs (fertilizers, seeds, implements) including testing facilities for soil, seeds and fertilizers. These Kendras will also help create awareness among the farmers."