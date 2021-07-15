Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the International Cooperation and Convention Centre – Rudraksha in Varanasi. He also laid foundation stones of multiple development projects worth more than ₹1,500 crore at the IIT-BHU ground.

The Prime Minister lauded Japan's effort in helping to build the convention centre.

As many as 108 Rudraksha have been installed at this convention centre and its roof is shaped like a Shiva Linga. The two-storey convention centre has come up at posh Sigra area on 2.87 hectares of land and has a seating capacity of 1,200 people.





View Full Image View of International Cooperation and Convention Centre, 'Rudrakash'

The objective of the project is to provide opportunities for social and cultural interactions between people at the international convention centre in Varanasi that would strengthen the city's competitiveness by developing its tourism sector.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that despite Covid, the pace of development remains intact in Kashi. He added that the 'International Cooperation and Convention Center - Rudraksh' is the result of this creativity and dynamism.

View Full Image International Cooperation and Convention Centre, 'Rudrakash' in Varanasi





The Prime Minister recalled that the Prime Minister of Japan Suga Yoshihide was the Chief Cabinet Secretary at that time. " From then till he became the Prime Minister of Japan, he has been personally involved in this project," the PM said on Thursday.

View Full Image inside view of International Cooperation and Convention Centre, 'Rudrakash'.





Additionally, PM Mod also remembered the former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe who was closely connected with today's event. He recalled the moment when he had a discussion with Abe on the idea of ​​Rudraksha when he came to Kashi.

PM Modi lauded Japan for being one of the most trusted friends of India today in both the strategic and economic spheres. He added that India’s friendship with Japan is considered one of the most natural partnerships in the entire region.

PM Modi also inaugurated various public projects and works, including a 100-bed MCH wing in BHU.

The prime minister inaugurated projects worth around ₹744 crore and laid foundation stones of several projects and public works worth about ₹839 crore.

These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission and mango and vegetable integrated pack house in Karkhiyanv.

View Full Image A view of the newly constructed 100 bed MCH wing in BHU, Varanasi, (PTI)

View Full Image Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated two cruises to the common people (PTI)

