PM inaugurates DefExpo 2022, unveils HTT-40 indigenous trainer aircraft

PM inaugurates DefExpo 2022, unveils HTT-40 indigenous trainer aircraft1 min read . 01:27 PM IST
In 2021-22, defence exports from India reached $1.59 billion. And for the coming time, the government has set a defence export target of $5 billion.
In 2021-22, defence exports from India reached $1.59 billion. And for the coming time, the government has set a defence export target of $5 billion.
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. At the Indian Pavilion, he unveiled HTT-40, the indigenous trainer aircraft designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. At the Indian Pavilion, he unveiled HTT-40, the indigenous trainer aircraft designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.
Addressing the occasion, the prime minister said that DefExpo 2022 paints a picture of New India and its capabilities whose resolve is being forged at the time of ‘Amrit Kaal’. “This is the first defence expo that only features Made in India equipment and has only Indian companies participating. The expo has more than 1,300 exhibitors which includes the Indian Defence Industry, some joint ventures associated with Indian Defence Industry, MSMEs and more than 100 start-ups. This is also the first time more than 400 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) are being signed."
Addressing the occasion, the prime minister said that DefExpo 2022 paints a picture of New India and its capabilities whose resolve is being forged at the time of ‘Amrit Kaal’. “This is the first defence expo that only features Made in India equipment and has only Indian companies participating. The expo has more than 1,300 exhibitors which includes the Indian Defence Industry, some joint ventures associated with Indian Defence Industry, MSMEs and more than 100 start-ups. This is also the first time more than 400 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) are being signed."
He added that the second India-Africa Defence Dialogue will also take place during the expo. “This relationship between India and Africa is based on time-tested trust that is further deepening and touching new dimensions with the passing of time. 53 friendly African countries are walking with us. The affinity for Africa is still central to India’s foreign policy. During the Covid-19 pandemic when the whole world was worried about the vaccine, India delivered the vaccine giving priority to the friendly African nations."
He added that the second India-Africa Defence Dialogue will also take place during the expo. “This relationship between India and Africa is based on time-tested trust that is further deepening and touching new dimensions with the passing of time. 53 friendly African countries are walking with us. The affinity for Africa is still central to India’s foreign policy. During the Covid-19 pandemic when the whole world was worried about the vaccine, India delivered the vaccine giving priority to the friendly African nations."
The second Indian Ocean Region+ (IOR+) Conclave will also be held during the Expo, which will provide a stage for a comprehensive dialogue to promote defence cooperation amongst IOR+ nations to foster peace, growth, stability and prosperity, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision for Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).
The second Indian Ocean Region+ (IOR+) Conclave will also be held during the Expo, which will provide a stage for a comprehensive dialogue to promote defence cooperation amongst IOR+ nations to foster peace, growth, stability and prosperity, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision for Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).
PM Modi said that, “The role of the merchant navy has also expanded in the era of globalization. The world’s expectations from India have increased, and I assure the world community that India will fulfil them. Therefore, this Defense Expo is also a symbol of global trust towards India."
PM Modi said that, “The role of the merchant navy has also expanded in the era of globalization. The world’s expectations from India have increased, and I assure the world community that India will fulfil them. Therefore, this Defense Expo is also a symbol of global trust towards India."
He also laid the foundation stone of the Deesa airfield in Gujarat. He said that the forward airforce base will add to the security architecture of the country. “Noting Deesa’s proximity with the border, India is now better prepared to respond to any misadventure on the western borders. After coming to the government, we decided to set up an operational base in Deesa, and this expectation of our forces is being fulfilled today. This region will now become an effective centre of security of the country."
He also laid the foundation stone of the Deesa airfield in Gujarat. He said that the forward airforce base will add to the security architecture of the country. “Noting Deesa’s proximity with the border, India is now better prepared to respond to any misadventure on the western borders. After coming to the government, we decided to set up an operational base in Deesa, and this expectation of our forces is being fulfilled today. This region will now become an effective centre of security of the country."
PM also launched the Mission DefSpace. He added that space technology is an example of what security will mean for any strong nation in the future. “Various challenges in this area have been reviewed and identified by the three services. We have to work fast to solve them. Mission Defence Space will not only encourage innovation and strengthen our forces but also provide new and innovative solutions."
PM also launched the Mission DefSpace. He added that space technology is an example of what security will mean for any strong nation in the future. “Various challenges in this area have been reviewed and identified by the three services. We have to work fast to solve them. Mission Defence Space will not only encourage innovation and strengthen our forces but also provide new and innovative solutions."
The prime minister said that space technology is shaping new definitions of India’s generous space diplomacy, giving rise to new possibilities. “Many African countries and many other small countries are benefiting from this. There are more than 60 developing countries with whom India is sharing its space science. The South Asia satellite is an effective example of this. By next year, ten ASEAN countries will also get real-time access to India’s satellite data. Even developed countries like Europe and America are using Indian satellite data."
The prime minister said that space technology is shaping new definitions of India’s generous space diplomacy, giving rise to new possibilities. “Many African countries and many other small countries are benefiting from this. There are more than 60 developing countries with whom India is sharing its space science. The South Asia satellite is an effective example of this. By next year, ten ASEAN countries will also get real-time access to India’s satellite data. Even developed countries like Europe and America are using Indian satellite data."
“Our defence exports have grown 8 times in the last 5 years. We are exporting defence materials and equipment to more than 75 countries of the world. In 2021-22 defence exports from India reached $1.59 billion. And in the coming time, we have set a target to reach 5 billion dollars," PM Modi said.
“Our defence exports have grown 8 times in the last 5 years. We are exporting defence materials and equipment to more than 75 countries of the world. In 2021-22 defence exports from India reached $1.59 billion. And in the coming time, we have set a target to reach 5 billion dollars," PM Modi said.
He said that the world is relying on India’s technology today. “The Indian Navy has inducted state-of-the-art aircraft carriers like the INS-Vikrant into its fleet. This engineering giant and colossal masterpiece has been made by Cochin Shipyard Limited with indigenous technology. The induction of the Prachand Light Combat Helicopters developed under the ‘Make in India’ initiative by Indian Air Force is another example of India’s defence capability."
He said that the world is relying on India’s technology today. “The Indian Navy has inducted state-of-the-art aircraft carriers like the INS-Vikrant into its fleet. This engineering giant and colossal masterpiece has been made by Cochin Shipyard Limited with indigenous technology. The induction of the Prachand Light Combat Helicopters developed under the ‘Make in India’ initiative by Indian Air Force is another example of India’s defence capability."
He added that the armies have also finalized two lists of equipment which would be procured only within the country. “This list of 101 such items is being released today. These decisions also show the potential of a self-reliant India. After the list, there will be 411 such equipment and equipment of the defence sector, which will only be bought under the “Make in India’."
He added that the armies have also finalized two lists of equipment which would be procured only within the country. “This list of 101 such items is being released today. These decisions also show the potential of a self-reliant India. After the list, there will be 411 such equipment and equipment of the defence sector, which will only be bought under the “Make in India’."
PM said that India sees the defence sector as an infinite sky of opportunities, positive possibilities. “India is building two defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and many big companies of the world are coming to invest in India. These big companies will be supported by our MSMEs while creating a large network of supply chains behind this investment. Investments of such scale in this sector will generate huge employment opportunities for the youth in those areas which were not even thought of earlier."
PM said that India sees the defence sector as an infinite sky of opportunities, positive possibilities. “India is building two defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and many big companies of the world are coming to invest in India. These big companies will be supported by our MSMEs while creating a large network of supply chains behind this investment. Investments of such scale in this sector will generate huge employment opportunities for the youth in those areas which were not even thought of earlier."
Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, Union Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar, and Defence Secretary to Government of India, Ajay Kumar were present on occasion among others.
Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, Union Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar, and Defence Secretary to Government of India, Ajay Kumar were present on occasion among others.