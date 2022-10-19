PM inaugurates DefExpo 2022, unveils HTT-40 indigenous trainer aircraft

He also laid the foundation stone of the Deesa airfield in Gujarat. He said that the forward airforce base will add to the security architecture of the country. “Noting Deesa’s proximity with the border, India is now better prepared to respond to any misadventure on the western borders. After coming to the government, we decided to set up an operational base in Deesa, and this expectation of our forces is being fulfilled today. This region will now become an effective centre of security of the country."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}