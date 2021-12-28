NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kanpur Metro Rail Project on Tuesday adding the city into the rapidly expanding metro map of the country.

The PM inspected the details of the project and undertook a metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar. He also inaugurated the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Hardeep Puri were among those present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister congratulated the people of Kanpur for the metro connectivity and for the inauguration of the pipeline project.

Recalling his long association with the city, he mentioned the city’s role in shaping the stalwarts like Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Sundar Singh Bhandari.

He also noted the change of the image for the state of Uttar Pradesh. A state, he said, that was known for illegal arms is now the hub of the Defense Corridor, contributing to the safety and security of the country.

The PM stressed that before the year 2014, the total length of the Metro running in Uttar Pradesh was 9 km. Between 2014 and 2017, the length of the metro increased to a total of 18 km. “If we include Kanpur Metro today, the length of the metro in the state has now exceeded 90 km."

“Our government laid the foundation stone of Kanpur Metro, our government is also dedicating it. Our government laid the foundation stone of Purvanchal Expressway, our own government completed its work."

The Prime Minister said that understanding the needs of the state, the double engine government is doing a solid job. “The double engine government of Uttar Pradesh today is trying to make up for the loss of time in the past. We are working at double speed", he said.

Noting the uneven development of the past, the Prime Minister said for decades, if one part was developed, the other was left behind. “At the level of the states, it is equally important to remove this inequality in society. That is why our government is working on the mantra of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas."

