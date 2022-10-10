PM Inaugurates Phase 1 of Modi Shaikshanik Sankul in Gujarat

PM Inaugurates Phase 1 of Modi Shaikshanik Sankul in Gujarat1 min read . 09:50 PM IST
Gujarat's Ahmedabad hosted the inauguration of Phase 1 of Modi Shaikshanik Sankul, an educational complex for underprivileged students, by PM Narendra Modi
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister, Narendra Modi inaugurated the Phase 1 of Modi Shaikshanik Sankul, an educational complex for needy students in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Monday.
Addressing the occasion, the Prime Minister said that more youngsters are focusing on medicine, engineering and other such streams. “Parents should prepare kids for skill development to combat the hardships that may arise during completing the child’s education. Skill development empowers them. When there is skill development, there is skill, then they will never have to look back. The times are changing friends, the power of those who are more skilled than those holding degrees needs a boost."
He added that labour has tremendous power, and a large section of our ‘samaj’ belongs to the hard-working class. “Be proud of them. The members have never allowed the ‘samaj’ to suffer nor did anything wrong with any other Samaj. It will be our endeavour, I am sure that the coming generation will progress with great pride."
Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, Members of Parliament, C R Patil and Narhari Amin, Minister of Gujarat Government, Jitubhai Vaghani, and President of Modh Vanik Modi Samaj Hitvardhak Trust, Pravinbhai Chimanlal Modi were those present on the occasion among others.
