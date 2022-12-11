PM inaugurates Phase 1 of Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 06:43 PM IST
The first phase of the project stretches 520 kilometres, connecting Nagpur and Shirdi. It is one of India’s longest expressways.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of the Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway.