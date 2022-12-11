New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of the Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway.

The first phase of the project stretches 520 kilometres, connecting Nagpur and Shirdi. Called the Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, the project aimed at connecting Nagpur and Mumbai would be 701 km long. The expressway has been named after Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

The project is being built at a cost of ₹55,000 crore, said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), adding that it is one of India’s longest expressways, passing through Maharashtra’s 10 districts and urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik.

“The expressway will also help improve the connectivity of adjoining 14 other districts, thus helping in the development of about 24 districts of the state, including the regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra," it said.

According to the statement, in line with the PM Gati Shakti plan, the Samruddhi Mahamarg will connect to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and tourist locations including Ajanta Ellora Caves, Shirdi, Verul, Lonar, among others.

In a tweet, the PM said: “We are committed to delivering on top quality infrastructure and the Mahamarg between Nagpur and Shirdi is an example of this effort. Inaugurated this modern road project and also drove on the Mahamarg. I am sure it will contribute to further economic progress of Maharashtra."

The inauguration was part of a series of inaugurations and foundation stone laying ceremonies attended by Modi in Maharashtra during the day. During his visit to the state on Sunday, the prime minister laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various projects worth more than ₹75,000 crore in Maharashtra.

It included national rail projects worth more than ₹1,500 crore, National Institute of One Health (NIO), Nagpur and Nag river pollution abatement project, Nagpur. During the programme, he also dedicated ‘Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), Chandrapur’ to the nation and inaugurated ‘Centre for Research, Management and Control of Hemoglobinopathies, Chandrapur’.