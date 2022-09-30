PM inaugurates phase-I of Ahmedabad Metro project

With this, the 21-km corridor of the project between Thaltej and Vastral with 17 stations has become operational. The second phase of the project will connect Gandhinagar to Ahmedabad.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday inaugurated the phase-I of the Ahmedabad Metro project between Thaltej and Vastral here, and also took a train ride.
Earlier in the day, the prime minister had flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at Gandhinagar station.
Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that it was a big day for 21st century India, urban connectivity and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ today. He praised the sound-proofing inside the Vande Bharat Express where the sound was reduced to a hundredth when compared to an experience inside an airline.
“With the changing times, it is necessary to continuously modernize our cities with the changing needs. The system of transport in the city should be modern and should have seamless connectivity where one mode supports the other. In pursuant to this thinking, huge investment is being made in the urban infrastructure," he said.
He said that in the last 8 years, in more than two dozen cities, either metro has started or the work is in advanced stage. Dozens of small cities have been connected via air connectivity and UDAN scheme. Similarly, the railway stations are also undergoing transformation. “Gandhinagar railway station is no less than any airport in the world. The government has also decided to modernize the Ahmedabad railway station."
He added that this is the first time in the history of metro in India that a 32km long stretch has been operationalized in one go. He also observed the fast completion of the project despite the challenge of constructing a metro track over the railway line.
Talking about the Vande Bharat Express, the PM said that it will make the journey between Ahmedabad and Mumbai more comfortable and will also reduce the time taken to cover the distance. “An express train takes roughly 7-8 hours to complete the journey whereas a Shatabdi train takes 6.5-7 hours. The Vande Bharat express will take maximum 5.5 hours to complete the journey from Gandhinagar to Mumbai."
PM Modi said that the government has launched the FAME scheme to manufacture and operate electric buses so that the poor, middle class people can access clean public transportation. “So far, more than seven thousand electric buses have been approved in the country under this scheme. Central government has spent close to Rs. 3,500 crores on these electric buses. Eight hundred fifty electric buses have been introduced in the state of Gujarat as part of this scheme so far, of which a hundred are already running on the roads."
