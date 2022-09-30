PM inaugurates phase-I of Ahmedabad Metro project

He said that in the last 8 years, in more than two dozen cities, either metro has started or the work is in advanced stage. Dozens of small cities have been connected via air connectivity and UDAN scheme. Similarly, the railway stations are also undergoing transformation. “Gandhinagar railway station is no less than any airport in the world. The government has also decided to modernize the Ahmedabad railway station."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}