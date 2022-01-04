NEW DELHI : Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, inaugurated 13 projects and laid the foundation stone of 13 project in Imphal, Manipur on Tuesday.

The projects are worth Rs. 4,800 crores and relate to diverse sectors such as Road Infrastructure, Drinking Water Supply, Health, Urban Development, Housing, Information Technology, Skill Development, Art and Culture, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister congratulated the state in advance for the 50 years of statehood. “The belief in freedom among the people of the country, started from the land of Moirang, where Netaji Subhash's army hoisted the national flag for the first time. The North East, which Netaji called the gateway to India's independence, is becoming the gateway to fulfilling the dreams of a new India."

The PM thanked the people for their support to a stable and well-functioning government in the state. “ It is due to this stability and choice of the people of Manipur that milestones such as 6 lakh farmer families getting hundreds of crore rupees under Kisan Samman Nidhi; 6 lakh poor families getting benefits under PM Garib Kalyan Scheme; 80 thousand houses under PMAY; free medical treatment to 4.25 lakh patients under Ayushman Yojna; 1.5 lakh free gas connections; 1.3 lakh free electricity connections; 30 thousands toilets; more than 30 lakh free vaccine doses and oxygen plants in every district of the state could become reality."

He noted how the state has become a symbol of a new work culture of change. Connectivity is a priority in this change and creativity is equally important, he said. He added that work is now being done to realise these possibilities in the North East. “Northeast is now becoming the gateway to India's development."

