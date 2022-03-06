The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated Pune Metro Rail Project. He also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple developmental projects in Pune.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that while Metro services were available in very few cities till 2014, today more than two dozen cities are either being benefitted by the metro services or are on the verge of getting it.

Maharashtra, he said, has quite a significant share of this expansion if we look at Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and Pimpri-Chinchwad Pune.

“This Metro will ease mobility in Pune, give relief from pollution and jams, increase the ease of living of the people of Pune", the Prime Minister said.

He also called upon the people of Pune, specially the well-off people, to make it a habit to use Metro and other public transport.

The Prime Minister said growing urban population is both an opportunity and a challenge. In order to cope with the growing population in our cities, development of mass transit system is the main answer.

He listed a vision for the growing cities of the country where government is committed to provide increasingly more green transport, electric buses, electric cars and electric two wheelers.

“There should be Integrated Command & Control Center in every city to make the facility smart. Every city should have a modern waste management system to strengthen the circular economy. There should be enough modern sewage treatment plants to make every city water plus, better arrangements should be made for the conservation of water sources", the Prime Minister elaborated.

He also hoped that such cites will have Gobardhan and biogas plants to create wealth from waste.

Energy efficiency measures like use of LED bulb should be the hallmark of these cities. AMRUT mission and RERA laws are bringing new strengths in urban landscape, he said.

