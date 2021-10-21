India has a strong protective shield of 1 billion vaccine doses: PM Modi

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at the National Cancer Institute in the Jhajjar campus of AIIMS New Delhi on Thursday via video conference.

“Today is a historic day as India has crossed the 100 crore vaccine dose mark. To counter the largest pandemic in 100 years, the country now has a strong protective shield of 100 crore vaccine doses. This achievement belongs to India and its citizens," said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to all the vaccine manufacturing companies of the country, workers engaged in vaccine transportation, health sector professionals engaged in vaccine development.

“Today in AIIMS Jhajjar, patients coming for cancer treatment have got a great convenience. This Vishram Sadan, built in the National Cancer Institute, will reduce the worries of patients and their relatives," he said.

The Prime Minister praised Infosys Foundation for constructing the building of Vishram Sadan and AIIMS Jhajjar for providing the land, electricity and water. He expressed his gratitude to the AIIMS management and Sudha Murthy's team for this service.

The Prime Minister also noted that India's corporate sector, private sector and social organizations have continuously contributed to strengthening the health services of the country. He cited Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) as a great example of this.

“When the patient gets free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, then an act of service is accomplished. It is this service motive that has made the government take steps to reduce the prices of about 400 cancer medicines," the Prime Minister said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.