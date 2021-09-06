NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the covid-19 vaccination programme in Himachal Pradesh on Monday via video conferencing.

The prime minister lauded the efforts of healthcare workers in the state in their fight against the pandemic. He also spoke about the use of local traditions in helping the vaccination drive, the model of dialogue and collaboration developed by the team.

He also praised the health schemes running in the state.

Addressing the gathering, the prime minister said Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a champion in the fight against the largest epidemic in 100 years, adding that it has become the first state in India to have administered at least one dose of corona vaccine to its entire eligible population. This success has underlined the importance of Aatmvishwas and Aatmnirbharta, Modi said.

He said the success of vaccination in India is the result of the spirit and hard work of its citizens. India has been vaccinating at the record speed of 1.25 crore doses a day. This means that the number of vaccinations in India in one day is more than the population of many countries. Modi praised doctors, ASHA workers, Aanganwadi workers, medical personnel, teachers, and women for their contribution to the vaccination campaign.

The prime minister expressed happiness that even in the remote district of Lahaul-Spiti, Himachal has been a leader in giving 100% first dose.

Referring to recently notified rules for operation of drones, Modi said these will be helpful especially in sectors like health and agriculture, opening doors for new possibilities.

On the eve of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the prime minister urged farmers and gardeners of Himachal to make farming in the state organic within next 25 years.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.