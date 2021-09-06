PM interacts with healthcare workers in Himachal

He said the success of vaccination in India is the result of the spirit and hard work of its citizens. India has been vaccinating at the record speed of 1.25 crore doses a day. This means that the number of vaccinations in India in one day is more than the population of many countries. Modi praised doctors, ASHA workers, Aanganwadi workers, medical personnel, teachers, and women for their contribution to the vaccination campaign.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}