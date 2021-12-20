New Delhi: In the run-up to union budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met leaders of India Inc. across sectors such as banking, infrastructure, automobiles, telecom, consumer goods, textile, renewables, hospitality, technology, healthcare, space and electronics on Monday.

The two hour meeting came in the backdrop of India’ economic recovery among concerns emerging over Omicron variant of coronavirus that first originated in Wuhan, China.

The meeting was attended by Kotak Mahindra Bank chief executive Uday Kotak, TCS chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) Rajesh Gopinathan, Maruti Suzuki CEO and MD Kenichi Ayukawa, Hindustan Unilever Ltd chairman and managing director (CMD) Sanjiv Mehta, Tata Steel Ltd’ CEO and Managing Director T V Narendran, Tractors and Farm Equipments Ltd CMD Mallika Srinivasan, ReNew Power chairman and MD Sumant Sinha and Avaada Group chairman Vineet Mittal among others. Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal was also present.

“This is one of the many interactions being done by PM @narendramodi ahead of the budget to receive inputs and suggestions from the private sector," Press Information Bureau said in a tweet.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister talked about the inherent strength of the country, displayed during the battle against Covid. He thanked the industry leaders for their inputs and suggestions, and exhorted them to make full use of policies like PLI incentive.

He said that just like the country aspires for a podium finish at the Olympics, the country also wants to see our industries among the top five of the world in every sector, and this is something for which we should collectively work towards.

He said that the corporate sector should invest more in areas like agriculture and food processing, and talked about the shifting focus on natural farming. He underlined the policy consistency of the government, and said that the government is firmly committed to take initiatives which will give impetus to economic progress of the country. He also spoke about the focus of the government towards reducing compliance burden, and sought suggestions on areas where undue compliances need to be removed.

The industry representatives gave their feedback to the Prime Minister. They thanked the Prime Minister for putting his faith in the private sector and expressed commitment towards contributing to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision of the Prime Minister, and praised several steps taken by the government like PM GatiShakti, IBC etc.

They spoke about steps that can be taken to further boost Ease of Doing Business in the country. They also talked about India’s commitments at COP26 and how industry could contribute towards achieving the goals outlined.

TV Narendran, CEO and MD, Tata Steel and also the president of industry body CII said that the government's timely response has led to V shaped recovery after Covid while ITC chairman and managing director Sanjeev Puri gave suggestions to further boost the food processing industry.

Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak said that PM has brought path breaking changes through simple yet beautifully articulated reforms like Swachh Bharat, Start up India. He said the time has come for country’s financial and banking sectors to think about scale without fear. “I am very enthused about the potential of India and Indian banking and finance is out there and ready to support industry across sustainability, inclusion, digital and infrastructure. We would grow, we will make India happen and Indian financial sector will make India happen as per the dreams of the PM," Kotak said.

Seshagiri Rao, joint MD and group CFO, JSW Steel suggested that the newly announced the scrappage policy can be made more comprehensive for allowing larger industry participation.

Coming out from his meeting with the Prime Minister Kenichi Ayukawa, CEO and managing director Maruti Suzuki said that industry is fully committed to contribute to PM’s grand vision of making a manufacturing hub, increasing exports and increasing localisation. “Most foreign investors will like to invest in India because they have the confidence of the policies established with the Indian Prime Minister," he said.

Sumant Sinha, chairman and MD ReNew Power said that PM’s leadership in Glasgow was highly appreciated by global community members. Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO & MD, TCS said that PM had laid out a very clear vision statement saying that in every sector in every industry in every area that we are, we should be top 5 in the global rankings and if possible, number 01. “That kind of attitude, that kind of tone from the top, I think will energize the country to go way beyond our current success and strive for something much more, he said.

“…what was really evident today was that this is very bold and confident India. The whole interaction today was about how do we take India forward," said Mallika Srinivasan, CMD, Tractors and Farm Equipements Ltd.

Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals talked about steps to boost human resource in health while Ritesh Agarwal, founder and chairman Oyo talked about the need to focus on emerging areas like AI and machine learning.

The meeting was the second such interaction of the Prime Minister with industry representatives in the run up to the next Union Budget. With budget round the corner and fresh pandemic threat looming, government and industry are looking to take best foot forward to keep the wheels of the economy moving.

