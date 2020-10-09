PM invites Canadian biz to invest in India

India undertook a ‘trinity of reforms’ in the field of education, labour, and agriculture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, urging Canadian investors to invest in these sectors. “If you are looking to partner in the field of education, the place to be is India. If you are looking to invest in manufacturing or services, the place to be is India. If you are looking to collaborate in the field of agriculture, the place to be is India," Modi said at the annual Invest India conference, which focuses on strengthening business ties between India and Canada.

The government has not only offered a stimulus package for the poor and the small businesses that have been hit by the pandemic, but also undertook structural reforms, ensuring productivity and prosperity, and thereby making the best use of this opportunity, the PM said. “In a post-covid world, you will often hear of various kinds of problems, problems of manufacturing, problems of supply chains, and problems of PPE. However, India has not let the problems be. We showed resilience and emerged as a land of solutions. India is playing the role of the pharmacy to the world by supplying medicines to around 150 countries," Modi added.

India’s recent policy moves included a big push for labour reforms to give flexibility to industries in hiring, restrict industrial strikes by workers, and a new education policy to incorporate several education reforms both at the school and university levels. Last month, the Centre amended farms laws to give farmers the freedom to sell their produce to anyone and anywhere in the country, increase their income, and protect them from intermediaries.

